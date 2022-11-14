Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.68. 12,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

