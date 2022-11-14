Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

ODFL stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,912. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.46 and its 200-day moving average is $269.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

