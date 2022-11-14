Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,749 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 2.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. 168,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

