Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,615. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $16.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 414.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $695.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

