Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

FMC traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,016. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

