Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 160.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $338.13. 56,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $317.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

