Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

WMB traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. 53,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.