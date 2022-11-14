Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Steel Connect Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:STCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,984. Steel Connect has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter worth $60,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

