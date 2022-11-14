Status Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Status has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $71.69 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,456.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009950 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00245858 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01915125 USD and is down -11.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,276,829.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.