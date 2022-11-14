State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

