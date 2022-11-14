Stargate Finance (STG) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $49.66 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

