Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.93. 134,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

