Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 17,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.38. 8,294,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,485. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.