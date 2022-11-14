Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 351,392 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

