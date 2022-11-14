St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

St Barbara Trading Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS:STBMY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. St Barbara has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

