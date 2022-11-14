S&T Bank PA Sells 398 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN remained flat at $27.98 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,430,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

