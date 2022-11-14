S&T Bank PA Sells 30,314 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after acquiring an additional 417,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN remained flat at $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 244,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,801,066. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

