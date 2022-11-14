S&T Bank PA Grows Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

