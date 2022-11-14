S&T Bank PA Grows Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 963.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.