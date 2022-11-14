SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE STEW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of SRH Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

