Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

