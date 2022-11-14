Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $88.12 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

