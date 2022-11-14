Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,590,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 70,764 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.