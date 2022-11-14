SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.85. The stock had a trading volume of 111,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,307. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

