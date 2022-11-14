SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 7th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 3.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 334,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 750,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 65,284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.07 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

