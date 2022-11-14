Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,399,385 shares.The stock last traded at $59.72 and had previously closed at $60.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

