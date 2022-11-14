SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 82,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,511. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

