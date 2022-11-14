Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sonder Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded down 0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting 2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,961. The company has a market capitalization of $443.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.96 and its 200 day moving average is 1.89. Sonder has a 12 month low of 0.90 and a 12 month high of 10.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.28 by 0.08. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 277.49% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of 121.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonder news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $36,507,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter valued at $21,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $5,353,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

