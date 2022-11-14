Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Soligenix Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.76. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 205.55% and a negative net margin of 1,650.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

Soligenix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

