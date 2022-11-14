SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $24.03 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

