SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 610,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.