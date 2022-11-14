Soditic Asset Management LLP Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 7.5% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.09. 7,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $784.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

