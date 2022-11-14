Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in October

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 158,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,327. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

