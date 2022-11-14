Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in October

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 158,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,327. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
