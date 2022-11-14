Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNMRY shares. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. 93,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,496. Snam has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

