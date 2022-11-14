Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.92 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $105.37 million and $15.92 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00586545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.86 or 0.30536324 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,673,670,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,673,661,338 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.