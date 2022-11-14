SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 8%

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.77 and last traded at 2.77. 12,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,450,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.74.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.58 and a 200-day moving average of 3.95.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of 42.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 51.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SmartRent by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SmartRent by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,142,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 862,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

