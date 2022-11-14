SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,971 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.14% of SMART Global worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.