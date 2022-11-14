Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CVE:SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.