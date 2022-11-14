Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 11,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,654,000 after buying an additional 220,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $104.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

