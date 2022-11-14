Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Grifols by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 591,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grifols Company Profile

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

