Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 3.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average of $279.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.