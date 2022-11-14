Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $246.28 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $397.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

