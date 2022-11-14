SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0384

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $43.05 million and approximately $855,130.93 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,174.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010179 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00243679 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003835 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04027346 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $586,245.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.