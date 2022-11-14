Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.24. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,251.04% and a negative net margin of 222.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $16,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.



Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

