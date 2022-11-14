Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.24. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,251.04% and a negative net margin of 222.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
