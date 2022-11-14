Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

