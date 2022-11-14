SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 6.7%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 47,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,777,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $723.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2,008.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.