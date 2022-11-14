Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of -0.18.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
