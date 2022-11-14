Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of -0.18.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

