Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Drops By 20.5%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $461.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

