Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Grows By 80.4%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,859. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

