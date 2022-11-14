Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Decreases By 23.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The9 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 4.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The9 has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

